Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed at $3.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 22.89% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.41%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.3, up 130.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $211.88 million, down 14.25% from the prior-year quarter.

BMBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $852.57 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +116.25% and -11.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.01% increase. At present, Bumble Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.39.

It is also worth noting that BMBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BMBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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