Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Bumble Inc. (BMBL) ending at $9.13, denoting a -0.44% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 10.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bumble Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $273.73 million, reflecting a 5.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.90 per share and a revenue of $1.14 billion, signifying shifts of +3100% and +8.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.37% decrease. Bumble Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.06, which means Bumble Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

