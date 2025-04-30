Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Bumble Inc. (BMBL) standing at $4.22, reflecting a -1.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.38% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bumble Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 15.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $246.29 million, indicating an 8.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.66 per share and a revenue of $990.17 million, indicating changes of +114.32% and -7.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Bumble Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% higher. Right now, Bumble Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.51.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 141, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.