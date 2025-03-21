Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Bumble Inc. (BMBL) ending at $4.53, denoting a -1.95% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bumble Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Bumble Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 184.21%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $260.38 million, indicating a 4.85% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and a revenue of $990.95 million, representing changes of +114.1% and -7.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.67% lower. As of now, Bumble Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bumble Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.92.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

