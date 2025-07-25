Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed at $8.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.08% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 31.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bumble Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 68.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $243.29 million, reflecting a 9.43% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

BMBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $962.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.78% and -10.2%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.23% higher within the past month. Bumble Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Bumble Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 29.31.

Also, we should mention that BMBL has a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

