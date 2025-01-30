Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) reached $8.41, with a +1.08% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.21% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 18, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Bumble Inc. to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $259.88 million, reflecting a 5.03% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.09% higher within the past month. Bumble Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.73.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

