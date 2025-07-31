Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) was up +2.77% at $7.78. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.18% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.37, reflecting a 68.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $243.29 million, down 9.43% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $962.36 million, indicating changes of +122.78% and -10.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher within the past month. As of now, Bumble Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.48.

We can additionally observe that BMBL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

