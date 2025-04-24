Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) ended the recent trading session at $4.44, demonstrating a +1.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.03% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bumble Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 15.79% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $246.14 million, indicating an 8.08% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.65 per share and a revenue of $990.01 million, indicating changes of +114.1% and -7.62%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% decrease. Bumble Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bumble Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.67 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

