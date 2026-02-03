Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) was down 2.99% at $3.24. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.24% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bumble Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

BMBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.86 per share and revenue of $962.96 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.65% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.09% downward. As of now, Bumble Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Bumble Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.8. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.25 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BMBL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

