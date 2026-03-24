Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed at $3.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.29% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.37% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 29.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.83%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bumble Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.3, showcasing a 130.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $211.88 million, down 14.25% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and a revenue of $852.57 million, representing changes of +116.25% and -11.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.01% higher. Bumble Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.39, which means Bumble Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that BMBL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.