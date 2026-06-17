Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed at $2.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.35%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bumble Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying a 62.50% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $210.02 million, indicating a 15.39% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $836.19 million, indicating changes of +116.42% and -13.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Bumble Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bumble Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.09. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.64 of its industry.

It's also important to note that BMBL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.