Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed at $6.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.17% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

The company's stock has climbed by 14.77% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 40.91% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $240.01 million, indicating a 10.65% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.91 per share and a revenue of $959.27 million, representing changes of +119.74% and -10.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.76% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bumble Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.15 for its industry.

We can also see that BMBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.25 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

