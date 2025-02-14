Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed at $8.46, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.41%.

The the stock of company has risen by 7.35% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $260.11 million, down 4.94% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.56% lower. Bumble Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.36, which means Bumble Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

