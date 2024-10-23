Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Bumble Inc. (BMBL) standing at $7.29, reflecting a +0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.96%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. On that day, Bumble Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $271.78 million, showing a 1.35% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.77 per share and a revenue of $1.07 billion, signifying shifts of +2666.67% and +1.59%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.17% lower. Bumble Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bumble Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.38.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

