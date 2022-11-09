Bumble forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Online dating firm Bumble Inc BMBL.O on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates as it grapples with a strong U.S. dollar, stiff competition and the effect of inflation on consumer spending.

The company expects current-quarter revenue between $232 million and $237 million, compared to Wall Street's estimates of $254.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Vansh.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com; Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.