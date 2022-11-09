US Markets
BMBL

Bumble forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 09, 2022 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Online dating firm Bumble Inc BMBL.O on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates as it grapples with a strong U.S. dollar, stiff competition and the effect of inflation on consumer spending.

The company expects current-quarter revenue between $232 million and $237 million, compared to Wall Street's estimates of $254.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Vansh.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com; Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMBL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.