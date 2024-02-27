Bumble forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

Adds share movement in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3, details from the release in paragraph 5

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bumble BMBL.O on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, anticipating stiff competition from Tinder-parent Match Group amid slowing user spend on dating apps in an uncertain economy.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company, which offers dating apps such as Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, fell more than 5% in extended trading.

Bumble competes with larger rival Match Group MTCH.O, which is aggressively advertising and marketing to target younger users, at a time sticky inflation and high borrowing costs are affecting non-essential purchases.

The dating firm, which operates its eponymous app, expects current-quarter revenue between $262 million and $268 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $277.9 million, according to LSEG data.

Total paying users across Bumble's apps increased to 4 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.4 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.