Bumble forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 27, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bumble BMBL.O on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, anticipating stiff competition from Tinder-parent Match Group amid slowing user spend on dating apps in an uncertain economy.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company, which offers dating apps such as Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, fell more than 5% in extended trading.

Bumble competes with larger rival Match Group MTCH.O, which is aggressively advertising and marketing to target younger users, at a time sticky inflation and high borrowing costs are affecting non-essential purchases.

The dating firm, which operates its eponymous app, expects current-quarter revenue between $262 million and $268 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $277.9 million, according to LSEG data.

Total paying users across Bumble's apps increased to 4 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.4 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

