BUMBLE Earnings Results: $BMBL Reports Quarterly Earnings

BUMBLE ($BMBL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $247,100,000, missing estimates of $251,890,020 by $-4,790,020.
BUMBLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of BUMBLE stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,800,966 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,939,863
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,196,318 shares (+7452.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,018,028
- FMR LLC removed 3,111,706 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,329,286
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,940,907 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,938,982
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,333,489 shares (+1072.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,994,600
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,781,059 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,497,820
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,298,630 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,570,848
