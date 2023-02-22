Bumble confident on 2023 as user growth defies recession fears

Updates shares and adds details

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bumble Inc BMBL.O projected full-year revenue growth for 2023 above market estimates on Wednesday as users continued to sign up to its dating app despite a looming recession, sending the company's shares up 6% in extended trading.

A pullback in the U.S. dollar from last year's highs and new features such as "Compliments", which allows users to engage by sending a note before they decide to connect, have helped the company cope with high inflation and rising interest rates.

For the full year 2023, Bumble forecast revenue growth between 16% and 19%, the midpoint of which is above analysts' estimate of 16.97%, according to Refinitiv data.

Bumble's strong forecast contrasted with earnings from rival Match Group Inc MTCH.O, which forecast first-quarter revenue below expectations after Tinder became a sore point in 2022 and drove the company's first ever quarterly decline.

In the last three months of 2022, Bumble's total paying users increased to 3.4 million, from 3 million a year earlier.

The company reported revenue of $241.6 million for the quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of $235.9 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.