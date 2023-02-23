Bumble (BMBL) Q4 Loss Widens Y/Y, Bumble App Drives Revenues

Bumble Inc. BMBL reported a diluted loss of 85 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022, much wider than the loss of 7 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss was pegged at 1 cent per share.



Total Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.37% and increased 16.7% to $241.6 million. This includes an unfavorable impact of $12.7 million from foreign currency movements year over year. The top-line growth was driven primarily by growth in Bumble App.



Total Paying Users increased 14.4% to 3.4 million, compared with 3 million.

Top-Line Details

Bumble App revenues grew 27.7% to $190.8 million, compared with $149.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This includes an unfavorable impact of $7.1 million from foreign currency movements year over year.



Bumble App revenue growth was driven by a strong 35% increase in paying users to 2.2 million. The strong growth in paying users was driven by a number of factors, including strong registration and re-engagement rates, successful international expansion and product improvements that drove payer penetration.



Badoo App and Other revenues declined 11.9% to $50.8 million, compared with $57.6 million. This includes an unfavorable impact of $5.6 million from foreign currency movements year over year. Badoo App and Other paying users declined 11% year over year to 1.2 million. The impact of our exit from Russia and Belarus roughly a 12% negative impact to growth.



Total Average Revenue per Paying User (ARPPU) increased to $23.01, compared with$22.69.



Bumble App's ARPPU was $28.64, down 6% year over year and 1% sequentially. The is primarily due to country mix and FX impacts, partially offset by pricing optimization initiatives.



Badoo App and Other ARPPU declined 6% year over year to $12.48, primarily due to FX and country mix, partially offset by ongoing pricing optimization work.

Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA was $60.5 million (25% of revenues) compared with $54.8 million reported in the year-ago period.



On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation and other non-cash or one-time items, total non-GAAP operating expenses were $182 million, up 19% year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses grew 14% year over year to $65 million. G&A expenses were $34 million compared with $28 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Product development expenses were $16 million compared with $14 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents were $402.6 million and total debt was $625.0 million. As of Sep 30, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents were $365.1 million and total debt was $626.0 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter, Bumble expects total revenues to be between $238 million and $243 million, representing growth rate of 15% year over year at the midpoint of range. The outlook assumes approximately $10 million of year-over-year headwinds related to FX and the conflict in Ukraine, primarily in Badoo. Excluding the impact, total revenue growth outlook would have been 19% at the midpoint.



The company expects Bumble App revenues to be between $190 million and $193 million, representing growth rate of 24% year-over-year at the midpoint. Excluding FX headwinds, guidance for Bumble revenue growth rate would be 27%.



For full year 2023, Bumble estimates total revenues to grow between 16% and 19% on a year-over-year basis.

