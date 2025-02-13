Bumble (BMBL) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Bumble Inc. (BMBL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 200%. Revenues are expected to be $260.11 million, down 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bumble metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Badoo App and Other' should arrive at $50.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Bumble App' will reach $207.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Paying Users' of 4.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Average Revenue per Paying User' will reach $20.39. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.64.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User' reaching $11.46. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.69.

The consensus estimate for 'Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User' stands at $24.77. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.37 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Badoo App and Other Paying Users' will reach 1.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Bumble App Paying Users' to come in at 2.8 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.69 million.



Over the past month, shares of Bumble have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. Currently, BMBL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

