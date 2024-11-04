Bumble (BMBL) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, indicating an increase of 66.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $271.76 million, representing a decrease of 1.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bumble metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Badoo App and Other' reaching $51.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Bumble App' will reach $219.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Paying Users' to come in at 4.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.82 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Average Revenue per Paying User' will reach $21.37. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.42 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User' to reach $12.09. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.79 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User' at $25.54. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.38 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Badoo App and Other Paying Users' should arrive at 1.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.22 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Bumble App Paying Users' of 2.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Bumble shares have recorded returns of +9.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMBL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

