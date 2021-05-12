US Markets
Bumble beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 12 (Reuters) - Bumble Inc BMBL.O edged past quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, as more people turned to online dating while staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported revenue for the first quarter of $170.7 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $164.6 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

