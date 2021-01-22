Buma hires for US$ Yankee, alongside tender offer and consent solicitation

Adds tender offer and consent solicitation

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (IFR) - Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (Buma), rated Ba3/BB– (Moody's/Fitch), has hired banks to arrange investor calls starting today for a proposed US dollar five-year non-call two 144A/Reg S senior bond offering, alongside a tender offer.

JP Morgan and UBS have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

Buma is offering to buy back its outstanding US$337.3m 7.75% senior notes due 2022, subject to a cap equal to the new bond issue size but less the amount required to refinance US$53.3m of existing bank loans.

Bondholders who tender their notes will receive US$1,000 per US$1,000 in principal amount if they tender by February 24, or US$1,019.38 per US$1,000 if they tender by an early deadline of February 5.

An early settlement is expected on February 10, while payment for any notes tendered after the early deadline is expected to occur on March 1.

The Indonesian coal mining services contractor has also launched a consent solicitation on the 2022s to approve amendments so that the indenture aligns with the covenants of the new proposed issue.

Morrow Sodali is the information and tender agent. JP Morgan and UBS are dealer managers.

Buma is 100% owned by Delta Dunia Makmur, an investment holding company listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Vincent Baby)

