Bulls Still Running, Cattle Futures Up Triple Digits on Firm Cash Trade

May 02, 2025 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are showing triple digit gains at midday on Friday, up $1.80 to $2.20. Preliminary open interest was up 5,453 contracts on Thursday, with most coming in August (3,801 contracts) and October (1,484 contracts). Cash trade has been $218 in the South, with business up to $222-224 in the North. Some Nebraska lots were passing on $222 offers on Thursday. 

Feeder cattle futures are sharply higher at midday on Friday, up $2.00 to $3.37 per cwt. Availability is still limited. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 33 cents on April 30, with the average price at $296.10. 

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices are mixed this morning, with the Friday morning average for Choice boxes down 23 cents at $342.94 while Select product is quoted $1.36 higher at $325.64 per hundred pounds. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 120,000 head for Thursday, with the weekly total at 465,000. That is 1,000 head below the week prior and down 14,278 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $211.475, up $1.825,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $206.825, up $2.175,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $204.550, up $2.325,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $295.450, up $2.225

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $297.900, up $3.450

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $296.300, up $3.450

