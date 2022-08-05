Bullish Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) insiders filled their treasuries with US$14m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Weber Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Byron Trott made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$14m worth of shares at a price of US$14.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$6.95. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Weber insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WEBR Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Does Weber Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.5% of Weber shares, worth about US$49m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Weber Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Weber and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Weber that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

