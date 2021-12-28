Bullish Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) insiders filled their treasuries with US$741k worth of stock over last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Vincerx Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VINC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Vincerx Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Andrew McDonald for US$248k worth of shares, at about US$12.38 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.62 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Vincerx Pharma insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:VINC Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insiders at Vincerx Pharma Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Vincerx Pharma insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$90k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Vincerx Pharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Vincerx Pharma insiders own about US$53m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Vincerx Pharma Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Vincerx Pharma we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Vincerx Pharma is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

