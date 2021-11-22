Bullish Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) insiders filled their treasuries with US$11m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verrica Pharmaceuticals

The Chairman of the Board Paul Manning made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$11m worth of shares at a price of US$14.75 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.44. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:VRCA Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Verrica Pharmaceuticals insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about US$140m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Verrica Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Verrica Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Verrica Pharmaceuticals insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Verrica Pharmaceuticals and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

