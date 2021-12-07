Bullish United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) insiders filled their treasuries with US$1.7m worth of stock over last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Insurance Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Underwriting Officer Brooke Shirazi bought US$220k worth of shares at a price of US$3.17 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.63. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

United Insurance Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$4.36. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:UIHC Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

United Insurance Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, United Insurance Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$878k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that United Insurance Holdings insiders own 52% of the company, worth about US$104m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The United Insurance Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest United Insurance Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for United Insurance Holdings (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

