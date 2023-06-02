Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZWS

In trading on Friday, shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.31, changing hands as high as $23.85 per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZWS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.29 per share, with $32.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.88.

