Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZUO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.59, changing hands as high as $12.95 per share. Zuora Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZUO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZUO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.21 per share, with $16.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.06.

