Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.85, changing hands as high as $11.61 per share. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 20.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.65 per share, with $17.4475 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.51.

