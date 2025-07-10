Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZBRA

Looking at the chart above, ZBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $205.73 per share, with $427.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $335.02. The ZBRA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: NUSC Options Chain
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HWM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.