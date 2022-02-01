Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - YPF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of YPF SA (Symbol: YPF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.43, changing hands as high as $4.47 per share. YPF SA shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YPF's low point in its 52 week range is $3.335 per share, with $5.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.47.

