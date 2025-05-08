Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - YELP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.12, changing hands as high as $36.20 per share. Yelp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YELP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YELP's low point in its 52 week range is $32.285 per share, with $41.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.73.

