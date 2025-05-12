Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XYL

In trading on Monday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.54, changing hands as high as $127.30 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $100.4746 per share, with $146.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.59. The XYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

