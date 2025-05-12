Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XT

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (Symbol: XT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.63, changing hands as high as $60.91 per share. iShares Exponential Technologies shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XT's low point in its 52 week range is $49.01 per share, with $64.2599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.70.

