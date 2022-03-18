Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XSD

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: XSD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $207.16, changing hands as high as $207.43 per share. SPDR S&P Semiconductor shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSD's low point in its 52 week range is $157.26 per share, with $250.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $206.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.