Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XRX

In trading on Monday, shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.24, changing hands as high as $15.67 per share. Xerox Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.80 per share, with $19.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.61.

