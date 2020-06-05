Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XRAY

In trading on Friday, shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.43, changing hands as high as $50.91 per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRAY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.575 per share, with $60.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.39. The XRAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

