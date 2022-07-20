Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XPEL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.93, changing hands as high as $62.08 per share. XPEL Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPEL's low point in its 52 week range is $39.80 per share, with $103.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.96.

