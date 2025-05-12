Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLK

In trading on Monday, shares of the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $222.68, changing hands as high as $226.93 per share. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLK's low point in its 52 week range is $172.45 per share, with $243.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.56.

