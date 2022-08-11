Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLI

In trading on Thursday, shares of the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.57, changing hands as high as $99.06 per share. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLI's low point in its 52 week range is $84.275 per share, with $107.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.12.

