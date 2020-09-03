Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the The Financial Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.71, changing hands as high as $26.01 per share. The Financial Select Sector SPDR— Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLF's low point in its 52 week range is $17.49 per share, with $31.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.