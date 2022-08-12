Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XHR

In trading on Friday, shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.61, changing hands as high as $17.65 per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XHR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.18 per share, with $20.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.59.

