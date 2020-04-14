Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XBI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF (Symbol: XBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.75, changing hands as high as $86.52 per share. SPDR— S&P— Biotech shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XBI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.94 per share, with $98.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.01.

