Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - X

In trading on Thursday, shares of United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.29, changing hands as high as $24.81 per share. United States Steel Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $16.17 per share, with $30.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.