Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WWW

In trading on Friday, shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.70, changing hands as high as $27.26 per share. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWW's low point in its 52 week range is $12.19 per share, with $34.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.78.

