Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WVE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.28, changing hands as high as $8.88 per share. Wave Life Sciences Ltd shares are currently trading up about 16.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WVE's low point in its 52 week range is $5.28 per share, with $16.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.91.

