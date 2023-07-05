Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WTM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (Symbol: WTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1393.19, changing hands as high as $1405.59 per share. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WTM's low point in its 52 week range is $1172 per share, with $1560.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1405.59.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPMO
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVBT
MET MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.