Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WTM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (Symbol: WTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1393.19, changing hands as high as $1405.59 per share. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTM's low point in its 52 week range is $1172 per share, with $1560.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1405.59.

