Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WTFC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.44, changing hands as high as $80.76 per share. Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTFC's low point in its 52 week range is $57.48 per share, with $97.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.81.

